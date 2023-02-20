English
    Kanchi Karp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.38 crore, down 26.39% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanchi Karpooram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.38 crore in December 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 61.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 44.48% from Rs. 8.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2022 down 40.78% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.

    Kanchi Karp EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.49 in December 2021.

    Kanchi Karp shares closed at 427.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.08% returns over the last 6 months and -42.67% over the last 12 months.

    Kanchi Karpooram
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.3867.9961.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.3867.9961.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0644.1346.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.2312.35-3.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.122.262.52
    Depreciation0.780.700.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.984.283.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.664.2811.61
    Other Income1.140.530.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.804.8112.17
    Interest0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.764.7812.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.764.7812.13
    Tax1.821.283.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.943.498.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.943.498.90
    Equity Share Capital4.344.344.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.378.0420.49
    Diluted EPS11.378.0420.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.378.0420.49
    Diluted EPS11.378.0420.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm