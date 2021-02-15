Kanchi Karp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore, up 50.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore in December 2020 up 50.36% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2020 up 353.99% from Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in December 2020 up 399.86% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2019.

Kanchi Karp EPS has increased to Rs. 58.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.13 in December 2019.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 656.65 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 95.29% returns over the last 6 months and 194.13% over the last 12 months.