    Kanchi Karp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.36 crore, down 12.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanchi Karpooram are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.36 crore in June 2023 down 12.38% from Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 137.73% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 111.42% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2022.

    Kanchi Karp shares closed at 451.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.52% over the last 12 months.

    Kanchi Karpooram
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.3648.7448.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.3648.7448.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.8251.3947.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.67-11.55-8.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.171.471.95
    Depreciation0.700.760.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.894.673.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.902.003.89
    Other Income0.660.720.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.242.724.07
    Interest0.030.080.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.272.644.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.272.644.03
    Tax-0.120.861.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.151.782.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.151.782.99
    Minority Interest--0.380.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.152.163.04
    Equity Share Capital4.344.354.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.014.966.99
    Diluted EPS-2.014.966.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.014.966.99
    Diluted EPS-2.014.966.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

