Kanchi Karp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.36 crore, down 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.36 crore in June 2023 down 12.38% from Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 137.73% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 down 111.42% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2022.

Kanchi Karp shares closed at 451.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.52% over the last 12 months.