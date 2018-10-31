Kanani Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.98 crore, up 31.2% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 20.98 crore in September 2018 up 31.2% from Rs. 15.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2018 down 50.13% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2018 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2017.

Kanani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2017.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 5.45 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.01% returns over the last 6 months and -39.78% over the last 12 months.