Kanani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in March 2023 down 16.89% from Rs. 21.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 84.9% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 48.19% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

Kanani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 7.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -76.37% over the last 12 months.