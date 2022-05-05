 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kanani Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, down 5.32% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in March 2022 down 5.32% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 509.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 76.6% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 28.25 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 237.51% returns over the last 6 months and 574.22% over the last 12 months.

Kanani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.09 18.41 22.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.09 18.41 22.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.01 18.37 14.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.98 -0.86 6.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.12 0.12
Depreciation 0.02 0.04 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.70 0.54 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 0.20 0.03
Other Income 0.60 0.07 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.81 0.26 0.45
Interest 0.04 0.22 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.77 0.04 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.77 0.04 0.12
Tax 0.13 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.64 0.03 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.64 0.03 0.11
Equity Share Capital 9.89 9.89 9.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.06 -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.06 -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanani Ind #Kanani Industries #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.