Kanani Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore, down 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.09 crore in March 2022 down 5.32% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 509.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 76.6% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 28.25 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 237.51% returns over the last 6 months and 574.22% over the last 12 months.