Kanani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 29.4% from Rs. 18.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 269.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Kanani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.00 25.41 18.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.00 25.41 18.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.51 23.35 18.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.28 0.54 -0.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.13 0.12
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.78 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.59 0.20
Other Income 0.15 -0.27 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.32 0.26
Interest 0.20 0.29 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 0.04 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 0.04 0.04
Tax 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.12 0.03 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.12 0.03 0.03
Equity Share Capital 9.89 9.89 9.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.01 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited