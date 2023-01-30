Kanani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 29.4% from Rs. 18.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 269.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

