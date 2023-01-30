English
    Kanani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 29.4% from Rs. 18.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 269.17% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Kanani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0025.4118.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0025.4118.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5123.3518.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.280.54-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.130.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.780.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.590.20
    Other Income0.15-0.270.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.320.26
    Interest0.200.290.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.040.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.140.040.04
    Tax0.020.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.030.03
    Equity Share Capital9.899.899.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
