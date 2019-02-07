Kanani Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore, down 30.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore in December 2018 down 30.52% from Rs. 25.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 126.75% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018 up 371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 4.60 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.