English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kanani Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore in September 2022 down 34.75% from Rs. 101.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 up 29.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Kanani Ind shares closed at 8.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -75.81% returns over the last 6 months and 2.40% over the last 12 months.

    Kanani Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.9795.01101.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.9795.01101.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3518.8327.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.6868.5070.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.715.180.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.270.26
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.860.860.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.091.350.45
    Other Income-0.270.130.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.480.63
    Interest0.290.170.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.531.310.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.531.310.33
    Tax0.010.060.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.531.250.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.531.250.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.531.250.29
    Equity Share Capital9.899.899.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.130.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.130.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.130.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.130.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Kanani Ind #Kanani Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am