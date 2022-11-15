Kanani Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore, down 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.97 crore in September 2022 down 34.75% from Rs. 101.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 80.46% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 up 29.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 8.55 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -75.81% returns over the last 6 months and 2.40% over the last 12 months.