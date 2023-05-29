Kanani Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore, up 45.37% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 61.86 47.65 42.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 61.86 47.65 42.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.66 17.51 26.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 43.54 32.46 24.71 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 -3.59 -9.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.27 0.27 0.26 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.65 0.49 0.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.49 0.56 Other Income 0.11 0.15 0.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 0.64 1.16 Interest 0.26 0.20 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.44 1.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.44 1.12 Tax 0.05 0.03 0.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.41 0.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.41 0.99 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.01 0.41 0.99 Equity Share Capital 9.89 9.89 9.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.04 0.10 Diluted EPS -- 0.04 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.04 0.10 Diluted EPS -- 0.04 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited