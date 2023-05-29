English
    Kanani Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore, up 45.37% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore in March 2023 up 45.37% from Rs. 42.55 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 101.23% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 72.88% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.Kanani Ind shares closed at 7.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -76.37% over the last 12 months.
    Kanani Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.8647.6542.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.8647.6542.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6617.5126.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.5432.4624.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.55-3.59-9.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.270.26
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.490.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.490.56
    Other Income0.110.150.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.300.641.16
    Interest0.260.200.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.441.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.441.12
    Tax0.050.030.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.410.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.410.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.410.99
    Equity Share Capital9.899.899.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.040.10
    Diluted EPS--0.040.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.040.10
    Diluted EPS--0.040.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
