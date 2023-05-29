Kanani Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore, up 45.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore in March 2023 up 45.37% from Rs. 42.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 101.23% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 72.88% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.
|Kanani Ind shares closed at 7.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -76.37% over the last 12 months.
|Kanani Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.86
|47.65
|42.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.86
|47.65
|42.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.66
|17.51
|26.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43.54
|32.46
|24.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.55
|-3.59
|-9.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.27
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.49
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.49
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.15
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.64
|1.16
|Interest
|0.26
|0.20
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.44
|1.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.44
|1.12
|Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.41
|0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.41
|0.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.41
|0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|9.89
|9.89
|9.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.04
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.04
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited