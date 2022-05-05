Kanani Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.55 crore, down 51.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.55 crore in March 2022 down 51.45% from Rs. 87.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 up 648.12% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 140.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 28.00 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 239.39% returns over the last 6 months and 582.93% over the last 12 months.