Kanani Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.73 crore, down 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.73 crore in June 2023 down 13.98% from Rs. 95.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 74.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 55.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

Kanani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 7.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -31.63% over the last 12 months.