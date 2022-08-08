Kanani Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.01 crore, up 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.01 crore in June 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 73.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 233.58% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022 up 130.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

Kanani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 10.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.44% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.