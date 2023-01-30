Kanani Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.65 crore, down 35.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.65 crore in December 2022 down 35.22% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 169.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.