    Kanani Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.65 crore, down 35.22% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.65 crore in December 2022 down 35.22% from Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 169.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    Kanani Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.6565.9773.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.6565.9773.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5123.3518.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.4635.6858.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.594.71-4.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.270.26
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.860.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.491.090.31
    Other Income0.15-0.270.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.640.820.38
    Interest0.200.290.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.440.530.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.440.530.15
    Tax0.030.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.410.530.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.410.530.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.410.530.15
    Equity Share Capital9.899.899.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.050.02
    Diluted EPS0.040.050.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.050.02
    Diluted EPS0.040.050.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
