Kanani Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore, down 33.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore in December 2020 down 33.46% from Rs. 126.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 72.86% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 56.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2019.

Kanani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Kanani Ind shares closed at 4.65 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.23% returns over the last 6 months and 78.85% over the last 12 months.