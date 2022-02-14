Kamron Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 94.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 94.86% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 47.47% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 145.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Kamron Labs shares closed at 8.89 on February 09, 2022 (BSE)