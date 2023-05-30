Kameshwari Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 71.43% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.02 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.02 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.02 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.02 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 5.60 5.60 5.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.04 -0.07 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.04 -0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.04 -0.07 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.04 -0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited