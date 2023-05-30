English
    Kameshwari Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 71.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kameshwari Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 6.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.Kameshwari Ind shares closed at 11.55 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.03% returns over the last 12 months.
    Kameshwari Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.020.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.020.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.020.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.02-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.02-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.02-0.04
    Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.04-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.04-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.04-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.04-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

