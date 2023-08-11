Kameshwari Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 38.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 38.98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 14.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Kameshwari Ind shares closed at 12.00 on July 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 12 months.