Kameshwari Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 169.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kameshwari Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 169.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 24.74% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021. Kameshwari Ind shares closed at 11.55 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.03% returns over the last 12 months.
Kameshwari Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.020.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.020.020.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.020.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.020.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.03-0.03
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.03-0.03
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.03-0.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.03-0.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.03-0.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.03-0.03
Equity Share Capital5.605.605.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
Diluted EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
Diluted EPS-0.04-0.05-0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

