Kamdhenu Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 237.98 crore, down 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.98 crore in September 2019 down 28.33% from Rs. 332.07 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2019 up 25.42% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.00 crore in September 2019 down 29.02% from Rs. 12.68 crore in September 2018.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2018.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 107.40 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.24% returns over the last 6 months and -39.73% over the last 12 months.