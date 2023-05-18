Kamdhenu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore, down 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore in March 2023 down 33.99% from Rs. 252.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2023 up 98.77% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2022.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2022.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 321.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.18% returns over the last 6 months and 59.86% over the last 12 months.