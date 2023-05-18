English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kamdhenu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore, down 33.99% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamdhenu are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore in March 2023 down 33.99% from Rs. 252.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2023 up 98.77% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2022.

    Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2022.

    Kamdhenu shares closed at 321.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.18% returns over the last 6 months and 59.86% over the last 12 months.

    Kamdhenu
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.89182.66252.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.89182.66252.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.41131.88150.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.395.1627.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.71-0.994.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5410.7015.58
    Depreciation1.321.182.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0618.7736.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8815.9615.96
    Other Income0.740.51-0.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6216.4615.79
    Interest0.210.362.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4116.1013.40
    Exceptional Items-----5.83
    P/L Before Tax14.4116.107.57
    Tax3.654.082.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7612.025.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7612.025.41
    Equity Share Capital26.9426.9426.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.462.01
    Diluted EPS3.99--2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.462.01
    Diluted EPS3.99--2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
