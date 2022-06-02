 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamdhenu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.83 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamdhenu are:

Net Sales at Rs 252.83 crore in March 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 222.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022 up 37.24% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 20.50 crore in March 2021.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 187.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.

Kamdhenu
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 252.83 226.54 222.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 252.83 226.54 222.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.23 131.95 141.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.68 28.79 20.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.51 3.55 -6.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.58 15.62 13.09
Depreciation 2.28 2.34 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.58 32.16 32.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.96 12.12 18.20
Other Income -0.18 0.34 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.79 12.46 18.27
Interest 2.38 2.51 2.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.40 9.95 15.57
Exceptional Items -5.83 -- -10.03
P/L Before Tax 7.57 9.95 5.53
Tax 2.16 2.27 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.41 7.68 3.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.41 7.68 3.94
Equity Share Capital 26.94 26.94 26.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 2.85 1.47
Diluted EPS 2.01 2.85 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 2.85 1.47
Diluted EPS 2.01 2.85 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kamdhenu #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
