Kamdhenu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 252.83 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.83 crore in March 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 222.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022 up 37.24% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 20.50 crore in March 2021.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 187.15 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.