Kamdhenu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.37 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.37 crore in March 2021 down 9.46% from Rs. 245.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021 up 70.24% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.50 crore in March 2021 up 131.12% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2020.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2020.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 165.05 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.24% returns over the last 6 months and 114.77% over the last 12 months.