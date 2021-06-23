MARKET NEWS

Kamdhenu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.37 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamdhenu are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.37 crore in March 2021 down 9.46% from Rs. 245.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021 up 70.24% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.50 crore in March 2021 up 131.12% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2020.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2020.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 165.05 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.24% returns over the last 6 months and 114.77% over the last 12 months.

Kamdhenu
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations222.37192.81245.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations222.37192.81245.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials141.67103.9998.75
Purchase of Traded Goods20.6315.8589.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.368.24-4.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.0912.8412.10
Depreciation2.232.182.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.9138.2240.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2011.486.56
Other Income0.061.440.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2712.926.74
Interest2.703.283.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.579.643.38
Exceptional Items-10.03---0.12
P/L Before Tax5.539.643.26
Tax1.592.450.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.947.192.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.947.192.32
Equity Share Capital26.9426.9426.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.472.680.87
Diluted EPS1.472.680.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.472.680.87
Diluted EPS1.472.680.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kamdhenu #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jun 23, 2021 08:55 am

