Kamdhenu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore, down 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore in March 2020 down 4.9% from Rs. 258.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2020 down 60.65% from Rs. 5.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2020 down 36.37% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2019.

Kamdhenu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in March 2019.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 74.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE)