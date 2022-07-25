Kamdhenu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.24 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.24 crore in June 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 145.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022 up 79.9% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2022 up 23.5% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2021.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 196.60 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.