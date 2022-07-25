 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamdhenu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 191.24 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamdhenu are:

Net Sales at Rs 191.24 crore in June 2022 up 31.12% from Rs. 145.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022 up 79.9% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2022 up 23.5% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2021.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 196.60 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.

Kamdhenu
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.24 252.83 145.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 191.24 252.83 145.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.43 150.23 91.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.32 27.68 14.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.18 4.51 -7.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.25 15.58 13.58
Depreciation 1.11 2.28 2.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.64 36.58 22.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.31 15.96 9.28
Other Income 0.03 -0.18 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.34 15.79 10.21
Interest 0.84 2.38 2.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.50 13.40 7.53
Exceptional Items -- -5.83 --
P/L Before Tax 13.50 7.57 7.53
Tax 3.47 2.16 1.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.03 5.41 5.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.03 5.41 5.58
Equity Share Capital 26.94 26.94 26.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 2.01 2.07
Diluted EPS 4.08 2.01 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 2.01 2.07
Diluted EPS 4.08 2.01 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
