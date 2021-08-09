Kamdhenu Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.86 crore, up 65.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.86 crore in June 2021 up 65.5% from Rs. 88.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2021 up 285.66% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021 up 60.59% from Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2020.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2020.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 183.00 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.05% returns over the last 6 months and 149.49% over the last 12 months.