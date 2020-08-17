Kamdhenu Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.13 crore, down 60.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.13 crore in June 2020 down 60.48% from Rs. 222.98 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020 down 76.23% from Rs. 6.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2020 down 46.97% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2019.

Kamdhenu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in June 2019.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 79.05 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.