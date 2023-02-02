 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamdhenu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamdhenu are:

Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 226.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021.

Kamdhenu
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 182.66 191.29 226.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 182.66 191.29 226.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.88 137.56 131.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.16 9.42 28.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.99 1.05 3.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.70 10.48 15.62
Depreciation 1.18 1.16 2.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.77 20.58 32.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.96 11.05 12.12
Other Income 0.51 0.31 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.46 11.36 12.46
Interest 0.36 0.48 2.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.10 10.88 9.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.10 10.88 9.95
Tax 4.08 2.66 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.02 8.22 7.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.02 8.22 7.68
Equity Share Capital 26.94 26.94 26.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 3.05 2.85
Diluted EPS -- 3.05 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 3.05 2.85
Diluted EPS -- 3.05 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
