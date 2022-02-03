Kamdhenu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 226.54 crore, up 17.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.54 crore in December 2021 up 17.49% from Rs. 192.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021 up 6.86% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021 down 1.99% from Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2020.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 224.25 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 72.30% over the last 12 months.