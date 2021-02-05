Kamdhenu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore in December 2020 down 24.51% from Rs. 255.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020 up 155.11% from Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2020 up 21.19% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2019.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.91 in December 2019.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 128.50 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.00% returns over the last 6 months and 45.12% over the last 12 months.