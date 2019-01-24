Kamdhenu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 242.30 crore, down 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.30 crore in December 2018 down 20.57% from Rs. 305.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2018 up 32.48% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in December 2018 up 17.19% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2017.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2017.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 168.50 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.