Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamdhenu Q3 profit rises 32.5% to Rs 5.46 cr

Its total income was down 20.64 percent to Rs 242.37 crore, durig the quarter under review, as against Rs 305.44 crore of the corresponding quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TMT bar maker Kamdhenu on Thursday reported over 32.52 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 5.46 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.12 crore during the October-December period a year ago.

Its total income was down 20.64 percent to Rs 242.37 crore, durig the quarter under review, as against Rs 305.44 crore of the corresponding quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

"Revenue de-grew by 21 percent to Rs 242 crore as compared to Rs 305 crores in Q3 FY18 on account of reduced b2b trading sales," the company said in a statement.

Its total expenses were at Rs 233.87 crore as against Rs 298.84 crore, down 21.74 percent.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Kamdhenu #Results

