Kamdhenu Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.86 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 145.86 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 145.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 91.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.40 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 13.58 Depreciation 2.30 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 22.68 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.28 Other Income 0.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.21 Interest 2.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.53 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 7.53 Tax 1.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.58 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.58 Equity Share Capital 26.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 Diluted EPS 2.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 Diluted EPS 2.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited