Kamat Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore, up 50.76% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore in March 2022 up 50.76% from Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 32.22% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in March 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 73.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.82% over the last 12 months.

Kamat Hotels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.38 38.21 22.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.38 38.21 22.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.26 4.24 2.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.77 6.85 4.77
Depreciation 2.58 2.55 2.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.77 14.74 9.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.01 9.83 3.42
Other Income 0.14 0.18 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.14 10.01 3.85
Interest 12.55 11.75 10.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.41 -1.74 -6.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.41 -1.74 -6.38
Tax -1.10 -0.38 -1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.31 -1.35 -4.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.31 -1.35 -4.88
Equity Share Capital 24.17 24.17 24.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.40 -0.57 -2.07
Diluted EPS -1.40 -0.57 -2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.40 -0.57 -2.07
Diluted EPS -1.40 -0.57 -2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 01:55 pm
