Kamat Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore, up 50.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore in March 2022 up 50.76% from Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 32.22% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in March 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 73.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.82% over the last 12 months.