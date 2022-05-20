Kamat Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore, up 50.76% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore in March 2022 up 50.76% from Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 32.22% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in March 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2021.
Kamat Hotels shares closed at 73.05 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.70% returns over the last 6 months and 110.82% over the last 12 months.
|Kamat Hotels (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.38
|38.21
|22.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.38
|38.21
|22.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.26
|4.24
|2.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.77
|6.85
|4.77
|Depreciation
|2.58
|2.55
|2.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.77
|14.74
|9.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.01
|9.83
|3.42
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.18
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.14
|10.01
|3.85
|Interest
|12.55
|11.75
|10.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.41
|-1.74
|-6.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.41
|-1.74
|-6.38
|Tax
|-1.10
|-0.38
|-1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.31
|-1.35
|-4.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.31
|-1.35
|-4.88
|Equity Share Capital
|24.17
|24.17
|24.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.57
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.57
|-2.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.57
|-2.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.57
|-2.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
