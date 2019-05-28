Kamat Hotels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.90 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.90 crore in March 2019 up 11.77% from Rs. 49.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in March 2019 up 23.28% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2019 up 26.95% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2018.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2018.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 48.95 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.83% returns over the last 6 months and -50.10% over the last 12 months.