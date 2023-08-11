English
    Kamat Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.49 crore, down 1.37% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.49 crore in June 2023 down 1.37% from Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 80.65% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.21 crore in June 2023 down 3.61% from Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2022.

    Kamat Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2022.

    Kamat Hotels shares closed at 201.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.79% returns over the last 6 months and 187.22% over the last 12 months.

    Kamat Hotels (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4962.0452.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4962.0452.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.294.464.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.909.768.02
    Depreciation2.042.532.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.5922.8516.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6722.4520.59
    Other Income7.505.321.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1727.7721.59
    Interest15.34-10.4012.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.8338.179.45
    Exceptional Items-3.00187.68--
    P/L Before Tax2.83225.859.45
    Tax1.46-5.702.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.37231.557.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.37231.557.08
    Equity Share Capital25.2425.2424.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5697.113.00
    Diluted EPS0.5092.513.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.5697.113.00
    Diluted EPS0.5092.513.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

