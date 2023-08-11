Kamat Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.49 crore, down 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.49 crore in June 2023 down 1.37% from Rs. 52.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 80.65% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.21 crore in June 2023 down 3.61% from Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2022.

Kamat Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2022.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 201.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.79% returns over the last 6 months and 187.22% over the last 12 months.