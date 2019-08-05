Kamat Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.34 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.34 crore in June 2019 up 0.65% from Rs. 43.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2019 down 15.74% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2019 down 8.65% from Rs. 13.52 crore in June 2018.

Kamat Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2018.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 38.35 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and -44.58% over the last 12 months.