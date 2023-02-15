Kamat Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore, up 66.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore in December 2022 up 66.77% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2022 up 1797.98% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.