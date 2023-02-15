 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamat Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore, up 66.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore in December 2022 up 66.77% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2022 up 1797.98% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

Kamat Hotels (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.73 45.62 38.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.73 45.62 38.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.09 3.83 4.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.17 8.51 6.85
Depreciation 2.58 2.48 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.03 18.73 14.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.86 12.07 9.83
Other Income 0.63 0.35 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.48 12.41 10.01
Interest 5.32 12.14 11.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.16 0.27 -1.74
Exceptional Items 10.44 -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.60 0.27 -1.74
Tax 6.61 0.08 -0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.99 0.19 -1.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.99 0.19 -1.35
Equity Share Capital 24.17 24.17 24.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.75 0.08 -0.57
Diluted EPS 9.75 0.08 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.75 0.08 -0.57
Diluted EPS 9.75 0.08 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited