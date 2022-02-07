Kamat Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.21 crore, up 165.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.21 crore in December 2021 up 165.12% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 82.13% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021 up 468.33% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 56.50 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.73% returns over the last 6 months and 56.73% over the last 12 months.