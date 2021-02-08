Kamat Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore, down 71.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore in December 2020 down 71.67% from Rs. 50.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020 down 207.56% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 down 88.21% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2019.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 36.35 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.99% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.