Kamat Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.73 crore, up 86.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.73 crore in September 2022 up 86.41% from Rs. 33.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 up 134.69% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2022 up 130.29% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 89.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and 50.84% over the last 12 months.