    Kamat Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.73 crore, up 86.41% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.73 crore in September 2022 up 86.41% from Rs. 33.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 up 134.69% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2022 up 130.29% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021.

    Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

    Kamat Hotels shares closed at 89.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.00% returns over the last 6 months and 50.84% over the last 12 months.

    Kamat Hotels (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.7368.9433.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.7368.9433.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.215.853.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2210.767.00
    Depreciation3.853.774.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6422.9714.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8225.593.83
    Other Income0.491.210.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3126.804.06
    Interest12.8612.8513.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.4513.95-8.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.4513.95-8.99
    Tax0.082.37-2.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.3711.58-6.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.3711.58-6.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.3711.58-6.83
    Equity Share Capital24.1724.1724.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.004.91-2.90
    Diluted EPS1.004.91-2.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.004.91-2.90
    Diluted EPS1.004.91-2.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm