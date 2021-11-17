Kamat Hotels Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.12 crore, up 203.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.12 crore in September 2021 up 203.6% from Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021 up 44.14% from Rs. 12.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2021 up 5300% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 59.75 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.89% returns over the last 6 months and 82.72% over the last 12 months.