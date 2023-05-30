English
    Kamat Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.45 crore, up 74.14% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.45 crore in March 2023 up 74.14% from Rs. 46.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.16 crore in March 2023 up 9915.9% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2023 up 112.95% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022.

    Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 113.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2022.

    Kamat Hotels shares closed at 199.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 133.63% returns over the last 6 months and 202.88% over the last 12 months.

    Kamat Hotels (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.4583.8146.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.4583.8146.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.957.064.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4012.7310.33
    Depreciation3.844.014.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6830.7918.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5829.229.12
    Other Income1.690.630.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2729.859.48
    Interest-9.706.0413.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.9623.81-3.86
    Exceptional Items227.9210.44--
    P/L Before Tax262.8934.25-3.86
    Tax-5.686.61-1.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities268.5627.64-2.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period268.5627.64-2.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.600.13--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates271.1627.77-2.76
    Equity Share Capital25.2424.1724.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS113.7211.77-1.17
    Diluted EPS108.3411.77-1.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS113.7211.77-1.17
    Diluted EPS108.3411.77-1.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am