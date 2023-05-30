Kamat Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.45 crore, up 74.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.45 crore in March 2023 up 74.14% from Rs. 46.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.16 crore in March 2023 up 9915.9% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2023 up 112.95% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 113.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2022.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 199.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 133.63% returns over the last 6 months and 202.88% over the last 12 months.