Kamat Hotels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.62 crore, up 0.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.62 crore in June 2023 up 0.99% from Rs. 68.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 90.4% from Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.40 crore in June 2023 down 16.91% from Rs. 30.57 crore in June 2022.

Kamat Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.91 in June 2022.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 200.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.80% returns over the last 6 months and 193.76% over the last 12 months.