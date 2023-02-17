Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 51.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in December 2022 up 2115.46% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 92.39% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 123.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.23% returns over the last 6 months and 141.53% over the last 12 months.