    Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore, up 63.13% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamat Hotels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.81 crore in December 2022 up 63.13% from Rs. 51.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.77 crore in December 2022 up 2115.46% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in December 2022 up 92.39% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

    Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

    Kamat Hotels shares closed at 123.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.23% returns over the last 6 months and 141.53% over the last 12 months.

    Kamat Hotels (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.8161.7351.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.8161.7351.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.065.215.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7312.228.92
    Depreciation4.013.854.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7925.6419.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2214.8213.02
    Other Income0.630.490.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8515.3113.34
    Interest6.0412.8612.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.812.450.88
    Exceptional Items10.44----
    P/L Before Tax34.252.450.88
    Tax6.610.08-0.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.642.371.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.642.371.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.13---0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.772.371.25
    Equity Share Capital24.1724.1724.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.771.000.53
    Diluted EPS11.771.000.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.771.000.53
    Diluted EPS11.771.000.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

